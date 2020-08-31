The CBI is questioning Riya Chakraborty for the fourth consecutive day. Along with Riya, her brother Shouvik Chakraborty and Sushant’s cook Neeraj are also being questioned on Monday. While the CBI has been in the forefront for hours to find out the truth in the Sushant case, the Maharashtra Human Rights Commission officials also questioned the Dean and HOD of the Cooper Hospital on Monday. The case relates to Riya Chakraborty’s entry into the morgue on June 15.

Astpal said- We did not do any wrong thing

According to the report of our colleague ‘Times Now’, the State Human Rights Commission (MHRC) summoned the hospital’s dean, HOD and Mumbai Police to respond. During this time no one came from the Mumbai Police, but the Dean of the hospital and the HOD must reach the Commission. The hospital dean said in his reply that no ‘wrongdoing’ was done on his behalf. The hospital has no information about Riya Chakraborty reaching the morgue on 15 June.

Commission asked for a detail report

The hospital’s answer is shocking, as there is a video of Riya going to and from the morgue on social media and all media channels. The commission had asked the hospital to submit a detail report in the case. It questioned that under which circumstances Riya Chakraborty was allowed to visit the morgue on June 15? The Commission has asked the Dean of the hospital to come up with papers and written replies on 7 September.

‘We didn’t give any permission to Riya’

In his response, the Dean and HOD of the Cooper Hospital stated that Rhea had not been given any such permission from the hospital administration. It also said that the hospital administration has no information about Riya Chakraborty visiting the morgue on 15 June. The Commission is said to be apparently unhappy with this answer. Also, now the question is, how did Riya get an entry? Did Mumbai Police get Riya’s entry? All these questions are now the subject of investigation.

Riya herself has said- I went to the morgue

This is interesting because Riya herself has said in the interview that she went to the hospital on 15 June and touched the feet of Sushant’s corpse. According to reports, Riya stayed there for about 45 minutes. While the permission of Sushant’s family was not taken for this. The Human Rights Commission had asked the hospital whether it was not a violation of the rights of Sushant’s family. Questions have arisen on the hospital’s atopsy report, tell us that Sushant had an atopy at the Cooper hospital in the Sushant case. Questions are also being raised on this atopy report. Earlier, the State Human Rights Commission had also issued a notice to the Cooper Hospital. Many videos of Riya going to the hospital and exiting came out. It was only after this that the Human Rights Commission sent a notice to the Cooper Hospital.