01/25/2024

São Paulo, 25 – The cooperative Coopavel, from Cascavel (PR), achieved revenue of R$5.24 billion in 2023, with investments of R$264.3 million. The numbers were released on Monday, 22nd, during the entity's ordinary general meeting, which approved last year's balance sheet. The surplus to be distributed to cooperative members totaled R$66 million.

In relation to grains, the reception of soybeans by Coopavel in 2023 was a record, 498.7 thousand tons. Likewise, the reception of wheat broke a record, with 201.4 thousand tons. In corn there were 302.6 thousand tons. The total of grains received exceeded, for the first time, 1 million tons, highlighted the cooperative, which, on December 31, had 7,408 members and 6,924 employees.

The general assembly also approved the investment plans for 2024, according to a note from Coopavel, including the expansion of storage and improvements in branches; the expansion and construction of input industries and improvement in the organizational structure. “A new industry, Biocoop, under construction and with an emphasis on the production of biological pesticides, is expected to come into operation this year,” he said in the note.