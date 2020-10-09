Smartphone company Coolpad may soon launch a new smartphone Coolpad Cool 6 in the Indian market. The new smartphone will be sold on online shopping website Amazon and its launch can be around the Great Indian Festival Sale. A page related to this phone has also started on Amazon, on which most of the specifications of the phone have been told. So let’s know more detailsAccording to the Amazon page, the specialty of the Coolpad Cool 6 smartphone will be a pop-up selfie camera, MediaTek Helio P70 processor and up to 6 GB of RAM. Recently, the render pictures also revealed that the triple rear camera setup can be found in the smartphone. The rear fingerprint sensor will also be given next to the camera setup.

Talking about the front panel, it will have a full-screen display. The smartphone will come in two color options – Blue and Silver. According to reports, the rear camera setup will have a 48-megapixel primary lens, a 2-megapixel secondary lens, and a third-only lens of 2 megapixels. Different modes like Night Mode, HDR, Pro, Panorama will be given in the camera. A 21-megapixel camera can be found in the phone for selfie.

The smartphone can come in two variants – 64 GB storage with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with 6 GB RAM. A 4000mAh battery can be found in the smartphone, which will also support fast charging. Coolpad Cool 5, launched last year, was launched by the company at a price of Rs 7999.

