Coolpad has made a comeback once again and launched its latest smartphone Cool 6 in the country. Coolpad Cool 6 is an upgraded variant of Coolpad Cool 5 released in October last year. Regarding Coolpad 6, the company claims that it has some ‘best advanced smartphone features’ and ‘high-end mobile gaming’. Coolpad Cool 6 has a pop-up selfie camera.Coolpad Cool 6’s 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 10,999 while 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant has been launched for Rs 12,999. The phone comes in blue and silver color. The handset can be purchased from Amazon India.

Coolpad Cool 6: Specifications

Dual SIM Coolpad Cool 6 runs on Android 10. It has a 6.5 inch full HD + display. The screen-to-body ratio is 93 percent. Coolpad Cool 6 has an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 processor. The phone has 6 GB RAM. Inbuilt storage is 128 GB. Storage can be increased to 256 GB via microSD card.

Talk about the camera, then Cool 6 comes with triple rear camera setup. It has 48 megapixels primary and 2 megapixel sensors. Flash is provided on the rear of the camera module. The smartphone has a 21-megapixel sensor with aperture F / 2.0 for selfie.

To give power to the Coolpad Cool 6, a 4000mAh battery has been given, which is equipped with AI Smart Power Management. The handset also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear. The dimensions of the Coolpad Cool 6 are 157x76x8 millimeters and weighing 120 grams. The handset has Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG for connectivity and USB Type-C port for charging.

