Coolpad has launched its new smartphone Cool 12A in China. Coolpad cool 12A is the new handset of the company’s Cool series. Earlier in June, Cool 10 smartphone was introduced in China. This handset has a 16 megapixel dual rear camera setup and a large battery.This Coolpad phone has been launched in China for 599 yuan (about Rs 6,450). But in the first cell, the phone will be sold at a discount of 569 yuan (about Rs 6,100). The phone comes in Dream Black, Dream Blue and Fantasy Silver color.

Coolpad Cool 12A: Specifications

Coolpad Cool 12A has a 6.3-inch IPS LCD Waterdrop Notch screen. The aspect ratio of the screen is 19: 9 and the screen-to-body ratio is 93 percent. The phone is listed on JD.com in China. This listing suggests that the phone has a glass rear. The phone has a spreadtrum chipset. Cool 12 has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB inbuilt storage. Storage can be increased via microSD card.

The dimensions of the Coolpad Cool 12A are 156.2 x 75.2 x 8.9 millimeters and weighing 202.5 grams. To give power to this Coolpad phone, 4000mAh battery has been given. The company claims that the battery will last 14 days. The handset has a square shape camera module which is equipped with 16 megapixels and 2 megapixel depth sensors and LED flash. Cool 12A comes with fingerprint scanner and face unlock support. The phone has features like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, A-GPS, USB Type-C for connectivity.