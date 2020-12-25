Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Coolie No 1’ started streaming online on Friday from Amazon. People had been waiting for the film for a long time. However, now it seems that fans are getting frustrated after watching the film. Actually, now people are sharing funny moments about the film on social media. On Twitter, many users said that after watching the film it was useless, then many people enjoyed it by sharing funny memes on Varun Dhawan and his film. You also see the reactions:

Remake of Govinda’s film

Let me tell you, Varun Dhawan’s film Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer is a remake of the 1995 film Coolie No. 1. In the new film, Varun played the role of a coolie named Raju, played by Govinda in 1995.

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan pair

The pair of David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan have worked together in a film for the first time, but the audience response is nothing special about the film. ‘Coolie No 1’ stars Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan as well as stars like Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey, Shikha Talsania, Sahil Vaid.