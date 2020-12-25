Coolie No.1 Comedy Family Drama the director: David Dhawan The artist: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Sahil Vaid, Shikha Talsania, Javed Jaffrey, Johnny Lever

If someone asks when it feels best in Coolie No.1, then the answer will be when the film ends. This is not a joke. Amazon Prime Video, released on Christmas, is one of the weakest films of director David Dhawan and his son Varun. A million times better than this was Govinda-Karisma Kapoor’s film, which David made in 1995. By the way, you have not seen that film, even then this coolie no.1 does not fit the standards of entertainment. After his friendship with Govinda ends and hostility starts, David is constantly trying to prove that he can make his son Govinda. Coolie No.1 makes it clear that Varun does not go around Govinda in the matter of being an entertainer.

This coolie no.1 runs on the track of the old film with a slight change of name. The owner of hotels in Goa, Daulat’s greedy Geoffrey Rogerio (Paresh Rawal) wants a trillionaire son-in-law for young daughters Sara (Sara Ali Khan) and Anju (Shikha Talsania). Rejecting the relationship brought by Pandit Jaikishan (Javed Jaffrey), he insults her. The pundit swears that he will avenge the humiliation by having Geoffrey’s daughters tied to the poor. He reaches Mumbai with mission son-in-law. The picture of Sara left from Pandit’s hands falls into the chest of Raju (Varun Dhawan), the coolie of the station flying in the air, and he falls on it. Pandit Raju is taken to Goa by making Kunwar Rajpratap Singh, son of King Mahendra Pratap Singh of Singapore. If you are able to withstand this much then you will need a lot of courage and patience to endure the drama ahead.

The most surprising thing is whether David and Varun Dhawan do not watch new-age films. Viewers are watching international cinema in villages and towns. Are appreciating cinema’s new style of style. Being sensitive to good and quality entertainment. In such a situation, does Dhawan father-son have no idea in which direction cinema is going? What the audience likes. Social media has given enough edge to people’s thinking. Jokes and one-liners to WhatsApp University are more edgy and entertaining than Coolie No.1’s dialogues. The truth is that even if you leave writing, David Dhawan seems backward in his art direction since the 1990s. If that coolie no.1 could have made as much as 1995 with his son, he would have been happy. But sad that he could not do it. This is the 49th film of his career. Which proves to be less than a burden for the audience. If a general understanding of cinema of his time was also used in film, it would have been better. But this did not happen.

Here in the name of comedy, Varun Dhawan’s bouncing, Paresh Rawal’s careless mannerisms, Johnny Lever’s every moment snapping and Rajpal Yadav’s lustful-cry constantly push the film down. Sara Ali Khan is just nepo-kid and she does not know acting. In the fourth film too, he is as raw as the first film. There was not even anything to do in his role here. Karishma Kapoor’s style, innocent flirtation and sparkle of eyes are completely missing in Sara. Really, if there are no Bollywood family members, then their career falls here. The film was on Varun’s shoulder and he disappoints badly. He can look cool, so the make-up that is applied to deepen the original color of his skin, it looks clean. Gestures do not stop on his face and he slipped badly due to the imitation of Govinda. Perhaps that was not enough. In the name of comedy, the director did a mix of Varun to Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty and Dilip Kumar. The total deposit here does not appear to be anything fundamental in Varun and nothing can be worse for an actor. Varun was seen in Varun from Student of the Year (2012) to Badlapur (2015), it continued to lose after that. With Coolie No.1, he is seen blowing dust. Coolie No.1 may be bigger than the original film in its grandeur, but its height is small. The ease of story-acting-song-music is missing. If you are a big fan of Varun-Sara, then only you can see this film.