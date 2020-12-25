Porter number 1

Starcast: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan, Paresh Rawal, Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav

Director: David Dhawan

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan’s movie ‘Coolie No.1’ has been released on Amazon Prime. The comic timing of Varun Dhawan is quite good in this film, he has tried to do justice to his role. But the movie, released as a remake of the 1995 film, seems to be running entirely on the old story. Apart from missing Kader Khan and Govinda, you will also be seen to miss comic timing. Paresh Rawal has replaced Kader Khan in this film. He seems to do justice to his role, but does not look like Kader Khan in comic timing.

Fans have been waiting a long time to see Sara Ali Khan in this movie, but her role seems limited to songs. Rajpal Yadav plays the daughter’s maternal uncle, who tries his best to make her laugh in a familiar style.

story: The story in Govinda’s ‘Coolie No.1’ was based on the village, but this time the location has been changed to Goa. The story is almost old. Kader Khan has been replaced this time by Paresh Rawal, who is known for his comedy. Now let’s talk about the story. Goa’s wealthy businessman Rosario (Paresh Rawal) dreams that both his daughters get married to rich boys. He rejects and insults a family relationship by bus which Pandit Jai Kishan (Javed Jaffrey) brings. After this, he starts teaching them a lesson.

In exchange for this, he marries Rosario’s daughter to Varun Dhawan, who works as a porter. Sara Ali Khan is named Sara in the film. Raju (Varun Dhawan) renames the millionaire Kunwar Mahendra Pratap Singh to get married. But this trick does not succeed and the reality opens up. To avoid this, Raju weaves the story of twin brother. In order to marry Sarah, he goes through many lies and gets into trouble.

How is the acting: Varun Dhawan has tried his best to entertain the audience in the role of Kuli Raju. Except for the lack of comic timing in some scenes, he seems successful in this character. Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan have given good performance on songs. Artists like Javed Jaffrey, Rajpal Yadav have tried to do justice to the role in their younger. However, it can be said that due to the weak script, the actors did not have much opportunity to do much.

Direction: Even though the characters and locales have changed, but the lack of proper direction and inadequate dialogue seems to bind the audience. A lot has changed in this period from 1995 to 2020, but it seems that David Dhawan is still trying to capitalize on the success of the old movie.