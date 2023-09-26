And lazy people are also well catered for with the coolest hot hatch of the moment.

The B-segment hot hatchback segment is slowly dying out. That makes sense, because even the B segment is dying out. Certainly on our continent, where cars from the EU have to be supplied with such expensive items that it is simply not profitable to carry them anymore. That’s a shame, because it means we don’t have any B-segment hot hatches. After all, the Ford Fiesta ST is out of production, Peugeot and Renault do not have a 208 GTI or Clio RS and a Volkswagen Polo GTI costs 43,790 euros. Yes, a Polo GTI now costs 43,790 euros. And we thought the initial 37,990 euros was already a lot.

In that respect, it is special that Toyota builds something like the GR Yaris, a homologation special avant la lettre. Of course we all knew that this car would not be available in large numbers, but we have been happy that it is there for a long time.

In some cases, these types of cars have quite a production run, but in this case it seems to be not too bad. The Japanese reports this Best Car Web.

Coolest hot hatch gets even more power!

In fact, a new variant is coming! Toyota will standardize in this regard. Very briefly, it looks like they will use the powertrain from the GR Corolla. At least, the engine. That means a significant increase in power for the GR Yaris. Depending on the market, the 1.6 three-cylinder now produces 261 hp or 272 hp.

That should become 300 hp after the facelift. Now, plenty of GR Yarissen have already been tuned to more than 300 hp, so there is still some margin in the engine. In terms of torque, it will – most likely – remain the same. Both the fastest Yaris and the fastest Corolla both deliver 370 Nm.

When will the GR Yaris facelift arrive?

The transmission is more special. Both the GR Yaris and the GR Corolla have a six-speed manual transmission. That’s exactly what makes the car so much fun. Good news: that manual transmission remains. There will only be an option for an eight-speed automatic transmission with torque converter.

The arrival of such a transmission is not very strange: many people nowadays want an automatic. Toyota probably notices that they can easily sell more cars if they have an automatic on offer.

Toyota is being reasonable in terms of exterior changes, according to the Japanese publication. Both the front and rear bumpers will be different. However, you can best recognize the car by the extra large roof spoiler. Cool! The unveiling is scheduled for early 2024, but the first orders can be scheduled in the coming months.

