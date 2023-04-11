Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

A pair of parents has gone viral on social media. Instead of using plates, the family eats straight from the table, to the delight of their children.

West Virginia – Anyone with children should know it: no matter how hard the little ones try, food occasionally ends up on the table or floor instead of in the stomach. It is not uncommon for mother and father to be extremely unhappy about this. But one West Virginia couple just turned the tables and decided to eat right off the table with their kids. That’s why they’re celebrated online.

Parents eat off the table with their children – and go viral

Alisha Cooley and her partner Scott shared a video of their joint idea on TikTok. You can see father Scott walking with a pot full of pasta to a dining table covered with aluminum foil, where his son and daughter are already anxiously waiting for the food. But instead of serving plates, the man simply dumps the food on the table.

Parents eat with their children straight from the table and are celebrated for it on the internet. © Alisha Cooley

In the video, the couple’s son can be heard asking, “Are we going to eat without a plate today?” The mother’s affirmative answer causes great joy in her two children. Then father Scott goes back into the kitchen and gets the bolognese with the pasta, to tip them over the table as well. The children can’t seem to believe their luck, they’re so excited for their food.

“I always wanted that as a child”: Netz celebrates parents for eating from the table

The video generated positive reactions online. More than a million have now responded to the family meal. One user commented: “Coolest Dad award goes to you”. Another writes: “The children look so happy, I’m in tears”. A user writes: “I always wanted that as a child, you are good parents, keep it up”.

But some users also see the video with irony. “That’s what happens when the parents don’t feel like washing up, clever”. Another also wonders: “Did they want to make their children happy or did they not want to wash the dishes after the meal?”. Regardless of the intention, all four participants in the video seem to have benefited from it.