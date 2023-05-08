Do we remember the Hyundai N Vision 74? It seems that the Koreans have more in mind with this car.

If we are made tasty with a very cool concept car, two things can happen: either nothing is done with it or the production version becomes a poor substitute. The übercool Hyundai N Vision 74 that the Koreans came up with last year seemed to fall into the first category. It is typically a car that was never intended for production. Or is it…?

There are now hopeful sounds coming from Korea. The local news medium MoneyToday knows to report that Hyundai will soon organize an event called Pony Day. On this day they were supposed to present the production version of the Hyundai N Vision 74.

So the car will probably be called Pony, just like the 1974 Pony Coupe Concept that served as inspiration. That car was designed by none other than Giorgetto Giogiaro, who later also drew the Lotus Esprit and the DeLorean DMC-12 in the same style.

If the Hyundai N Vision 74 does indeed go into production, it will of course be less extreme than the concept car, but that is not a problem in this case. We also want to have it without a spoiler and large diffuser.

In any case, Hyundai does not lack the guts to bring a concept car into production without major changes. They have already proven that with the Ionic 5 and Ionic 6which have stayed pretty close to the 45 EV Concept and the Prophecy Concept respectively.

According to the Korean source, Pony Day is scheduled for May 27. If they are correctly informed, we will hear and see that date more. We are very curious.

