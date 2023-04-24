Can we see that? Yes, we can say that: this is the coolest and coolest Defender there is.

Not all tuning trends are wrong. Of course, we know the matte black wrapjke by now and large black rims are rarely beautiful. And an abundance of carbon is impressive, but not always beautiful. That’s why it’s good to know that good things are happening. For example, Brabus is often more subtle than AMG today. And what about Ruf and Alpina?

Those are all traditional businesses and that is Khan Automotive not quite. That company is huge and you can almost see it as the main supplier of the Premier League. In England you don’t belong if you drive a car that has been refurbished by Kahn.

Steelies of 22 inches

For now they have a party to celebrate. Kahn has been around for 25 years and Land Rover 75. Kahn owes a lot to the Land Rover Defender, because they are popular cars to adapt. In this case we went for a complete retro look and that looks good! Yes, this is simply the coolest and funnest Defender yet.

Of course you can passionately disagree with that. But check out those rims. They look like Steelies, but they aren’t. They are 22-inch forged aluminum rims that look like Steelies. See, now that’s cool! The car is an ode to the HUE 166. HUE 166 is the license plate of the first Land Rover, hence the more classic look.

Prize coolest and coolest Defender

The green paint on the body and wheels looks great. Some changes have been made, but subtly. The L633 Land Rover is still a bit tougher with a different front spoiler, grille and LED lamps.

In the interior there is also the necessary adjustments. The regular Defender is sufficiently luxurious, but a bit basic. Even if you order a more luxurious version. In this case, they have reupholstered the entire interior at Kahn. That brown leather looks great and goes great with the green paint. The price is not tender, including a donor car, the party starts at over 100,000 without Dutch taxes (and those are very high). But yes, then you are driving the coolest and coolest Defender to date.

