The Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R is not a simple heatsink, it is a must have, when it comes to overclocked CPUs, and Cooler Master is not just a name but a guarantee in the PC components sector, and these days it is on offer on amazon with an incredible 30% discount.

Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R why?

Change is good. Change is constant. Change is inevitable. But sometimes, it can take months or years before a new product arrives to dethrone the former reigning behemoth at the top of the component rankings. Many try, few succeed.

The Cooler Master MasterLiquid ML360R is one of those few. When it comes to keeping overclocked CPU load temperatures in check, he’s an incredible champion. As a 360 variant of the MasterLiquid ML240R RGB, the new MasterLiquid ML360R adds 33% more radiator surface area for even greater cooling capacity.

The result? It cools even better than the mighty NZXT Kraken X72. Supporting most consumers (including high-end desktops) Intel and AMD processor sockets (sorry, no Threadripper / TR4), Cooler Master ships the MasterLiquid ML360R RGB with a dizzying accompaniment of accessories and hardware assembly.

In addition to the usual backplates, threaded offsets and bolts, the package includes a syringe of Cooler Master thermal compound, an RGB lighting control module and USB connectivity harness to allow desktop control of RGB lighting within the suite UI.

Coolermaster MasterLiquid ML360R RGB (LED)

Specifications

Thickness 25.1mm / 57.9mm with fans)

Width 120.7 mm

Depth 393.7 mm

Pump height 52.9 mm

Speed ​​controller BIOS

2x 120 x 25mm cooling fans

Connectors 1x 3 pin 3x 4 pin PWM4x 4 pin RGB

Weight 2567 g

Intel socket 2066, 2011x, 1366, 115x, 775

AMD AM2 (+), AM3 (+) AM4, FM1, FM2 (+) sockets

Two years warranty

You can find the Coolermaster MasterLiquid ML360R at Amazon.