The design of the Shark X comes from a project by Thai Inony a competitor in the Cooler Master Case Mod World Series in 2019. Cooler Master CEO Jimmy Sha describes it as a design that “brings art and technology together” on the desktop.

What matters more? A computer with good looks, or a functional computer? What if you could have both? The answer to your desires could be the Cooler Master Shark X that is, a computer that has the shape of a mechanical shark . Really.

Cooler Master Shark X Computer Features

It features a 14th Gen Intel Core i7 14700F clocked at 2.1GHz, 64GB (2 x 32GB) of 6,000MHz DDR5 RAM, and a 2TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. It also features a Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Superbut you can easily replace it with a more powerful graphics card.

Cooler Master Shark X

In the construction were used various Cooler Master productswith a Cooler Master V850 SFX Gold power supply providing 850W of power. A custom Cooler Master MasterLiquid Atmos AIO 120mm provides CPU water cooling, along with a Cooler Master Sickleflow 120mm fan for additional airflow.

There mini-ITX B760I motherboard is fully integrated into the case design, with features like the rear fin that can be used as a Wi-Fi antenna. The Shark case measures 31.5 x 35.4 x 35.4 inches and is made from a combination of plastic and steel. The case supports other Mini-ITX boards, so you can easily swap out an Intel for an AMD alternative.

Cooler Master includes ARGB lighting from the tail (including the base) to the head with an included ARGB lighting controller. The Shark X retails for $6,999. Do you think it runs DOOM?