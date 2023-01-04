Cooler Masters presented his new line of desktop PCs pre-assembled at CES 2023 in Las Vegas, divided into three categories: Be Excellent, Be Different and Be Creative. Between these two models in particular they showed decidedly extravagant shapes: one has the shape of a shoe and the other of a shark. But let’s go in order.

The category Be Excellent is designed for gamers and content creators looking for high performance in a small PC. Among the models that will join this line, the CoolingX stands out, which will arrive in the second quarter of 2023 and will be equipped with innovative liquid cooling solutions and the AIOX NUC, available in the third quarter of 2023 and based on the NUC form-factor of intel. It will have a 12th generation Intel Core i9 and will always be liquid-cooled, in this case with MasterLiquid Flux.

Cooler Master’s shoe-shaped PC

The line Be Different aims at all those players who love to add eccentric designs to performance and small size. The variants Shark X and Sneaker X are the models we were talking about at the beginning, i.e. respectively with the shape of a shark and a shoe. They are winners of Cooler master’s Case Mod World Series and support ITX form-factor motherboards with compact SFX power supplies and AIO coolers.

Also part of the Be Different line is the Mini X, a PC with a seemingly simple case, but which is actually completely modular, with interchangeable panels to have unique colors. The interior is always based on a motherboard with ITX form-factor motherboard, SFX PSU and enough space to mount Nvidia 40 series or AMD 7000 series video cards.





Cooler Master’s shark PC

All models of the Be Different line will be available starting from the third quarter of 2023.

Finally, for the Be Creative line, the Cosmos Infinity was presented, a PC for Cooler Master’s 30th anniversary featuring a remastered version of the C7000M case. It will be produced in only 1,000 and will offer top quality construction materials as well as a design that will refer to the brand. It will mount an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080ti, with PSU and AIO fans.