A child with a mask looks out the window of his house during confinement. Óscar J.Barroso / Europa Press

We are going through times when, as Vallejo writes, it is convenient to apologize for sadness: prestige and goodness are related to smiles, glowing from teeth whitening, from individuals who do not close their mouths due to exhibitionism of private dental insurance and because they are eternally happy or stupefied . Kindness consists in not sticking your finger in the wound so as not to steal happiness from anyone. Birds and birds of bad omen must buy boxes of tryptophan and other parapharmaceuticals that inhibit that urge to cry that constricts the throat without knowing why. Being sad seems like a …