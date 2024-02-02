Lego has really got the F1 taste. After construction sets of the 2022 McLaren and the 2021 Mercedes (in combination with the Mercedes-AMG One with F1 engine), four more construction kits of F1 cars will now follow. As far as we are concerned, the nicest Lego F1 car of the bunch is the McLaren MP4/4, Ayrton Senna's championship car from 1988.

After the 2023 Red Bull RB19, McLaren's MP4/4 is the most successful F1 car ever. Prost and Senna together won sixteen of seventeen races. By the way, if the points tally had been as it is now, Prost would have been champion. in '88, only the eleven best results per driver counted for the championship. Senna thus scored three points more than Prost.

Lego built the Technic building set together with McLaren and the Senna brand. The car itself is quite detailed. The steering wheel works, the rear wing is adjustable, there is a gear lever in the cabin and the Honda V6 turbo engine is visible and beautifully processed in the rear. In addition, there is a Lego figure that is supposed to resemble Senna, whose helmet also attempts to resemble the original.

How much does Senna's Lego F1 car cost?

For the little man, Lego provides a podium with a quote from the driver: 'No matter what your dream is, you have to devote yourself entirely to it.The car is also placed on a kind of stage. The platform allows Senna's Lego F1 car to stand at an angle. Under the car you will find a set of statistics for the McLaren MP4/4. The building set consists of 693 bricks and costs 79.99 euros.

Photo: © Lego

Lego also immediately takes the most recent McLaren with it. However, this car is part of the Speed ​​Champions line and therefore not a Technic. So it is a somewhat smaller, simpler car than the MP4/4. The steering wheel will not really work and fewer accessories are included. This is also reflected in the price of 26.99 euros.

For the same money you can order the Mercedes W14, the F1 car of 2023. This Lego car is a bit larger and you can pull it back and it will drive itself for a while. Apparently this car will be made into a larger Lego Technic set worth 219.99 euros… Maybe a nice farewell gift from Wolff to Hamilton?