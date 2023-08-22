Cool weather Monday, August 21, gave firefighters a slight advantage against what Prime Minister Justin Trudeau described as “apocalyptic” wildfires raging across western Canada, after tens of thousands of people were evacuated or alerted.

Two wildfires threatening much of the scenic Okanagan Valley, including the cities of Kelowna and neighboring West Kelowna in British Columbia, Canada, merged over the weekend.

Some 30,000 people in the province — where 385 fires are now burning, out of almost 1,040 nationwide — had been ordered to evacuate, while another 36,000 were on alert and ready to flee.

Bowinn Ma, British Columbia’s Minister of Emergency Management, warned that the situation was “very dynamic.”

However, West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund was optimistic at a press conference Sunday night: “Finally, we feel like we’re moving forward rather than backward.”

Cyclists stop to look at the downtown area shrouded in a haze of wildfire smoke, at Stanley Park in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 21, 2023. © Reuters – Chris Helgren

Temperatures in the important wine-producing region around Kelowna were expected to remain cool through Monday afternoon, reaching as low as 20 degrees Celsius. Rain was also forecast for this week.

Officials said it was too soon to start planning for a phased return of evacuees as thick smoke continued to plague the area.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, at a cabinet retreat in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, to discuss the national fire crisis, said Canadians “are watching in horror at images of apocalyptic devastation.”

“This is a scary, heartbreaking time,” he said as “people are fleeing for their lives and worrying about their communities.”

This summer in Canada, more than 14 million hectares have already burned, roughly the size of Greece and nearly double the area of ​​the last record 7.3 million hectares. Four people have died so far.

Scientists say human-caused global warming is exacerbating natural hazards, making them both more frequent and deadlier.

“Terrible to Breathe”

Kelowna, a city of 150,000 inhabitants, has become the latest affected population epicenter.

“It has been terrible to spend the week with this air quality. It feels terrible to breathe,” Mary Hicks, a 29-year-old information technology worker who had been visiting the region from Montreal, told AFP on Sunday. “I really want to go home.”

But for now she was stuck, with her return flight cancelled. The airport hopes to resume flights this week, depending on visibility.

“When I had to pack, at that point I was crying, crying, crying,” said April, 39, who with her two young children fled her east Kelowna home and stayed at a hotel outside the city. .

Boats amid smoke from the nearby Bush Creek East wildfire on Shuswap Lake in Gleneden, British Columbia, on August 20, 2023. Two fast-moving “extreme” wildfires merged overnight across western Canada, threatening hundreds of homes and forcing continued evacuations across a wide swath of the province of British Columbia, authorities said on August 20. © AFP – Paige Taylor White

Across Okanagan Lake, several houses on the outskirts of West Kelowna had been burned.

“My sister’s boyfriend’s house has been destroyed. He lives on the West Kelowna side and it was so windy that the fire was spreading and they couldn’t control it,” said Bogi Bagosi, a 16-year-old student. “It is heartbreaking to see the city burn. They are doing everything they can to stop it, but it is not enough,” he added.

The confusion and terror of the fires and evacuations has been compounded by Meta’s blocking of Canadian news on Facebook and Instagram, in response to a new law that requires digital giants to pay publishers for articles.

Charred remains are seen on the side of the road next to the highway in Enterprise, Northwest Territories, Canada, on August 20, 2023. Enterprise and Hay River received evacuation orders before the city of Yellowknife. The city of Enterprise, in the Northwest Territories, was devastated by wildfires. On August 18, residents of Yellowknife, in Canada’s far north, scrambled to evacuate the city before the noon cutoff time, as wildfires raged across the remote town and other parts of the vast country. © AFP – Andrej Ivanov

“It is inconceivable that a company like Facebook would choose to put corporate profits before safety and keep Canadians informed about things like wildfires,” Trudeau said Monday.

Drop in temperatures with rain “a little help”

In the far north of Canada, crews contained a massive fire threatening Yellowknife, the capital of the Northwest Territories, and were helped by light rain over the weekend.

“With a little bit of help from the weather in the last few days and a lot of good work from those who have been fighting the fires, we have managed to keep this on the edge for now,” Mike Westwick, local fire information officer, said at a session. informative.

AFP

This article was adapted from its original in English.