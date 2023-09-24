On the left there are those who do politics and those who do money. “But without politics there is no economy, at least in Italy,” Giovanni Consorte explained years ago. Once upon a time he was the one who held the left-wing coffers. Today all the elite of that world and similar have invested in Fico. But not Consorte who already in 2014 warned Bologna why it wouldn’t work: he was right. Here because.

Fico closes today. Millions of public and private money burned. Even the entire top of the Gentiloni government was present at the inauguration and praised Farinetti.

Fico closes, Farinetti announced it…



“It was predictable. I announced it in unsuspecting times”

When?

“In 2014”

At the birth of the project, therefore. I feel you are sure of your words

“I say this having analyzed and studied it”

Farinetti also says that Fico will reopen more beautiful than before, with another name and there will be… rich prizes and cotillons, but in the meantime it is closing…

“At the time I explained in detail what didn’t convince me”

In 2014 the project was proposed to investors from Bologna. Did it reach you too?

“No, I didn’t get anything”

But did you analyze it to understand if it made sense to invest in the work?

“Yes, I wanted to understand whether to invest. I managed to have the basic project, the presentation by Ernst&Young on 11 February 2014. After a study I developed a document which I presented at a conference on 6 May of the same year, at the Hotel Europa in Bologna”

What did your study say?

“We were saying, developments like Fico are welcome also because Bologna should return to being the hub of connections, integrations, meetings between people, businesses and cultures, art and science but we didn’t understand many things”

Which?

“First of all, the spaces for the conference and events center seemed oversized to us, as there are many locations available in the city designed for the same purpose. We considered the theme park to have a strong scientific vocation but everything in these cases depended above all on the research that would be conducted there. But it was not clear what they were, what activities would be carried out in the demonstration laboratories, in the fields and gardens, the criteria for sizing the spaces, which entrepreneurial entities would occupy them, what certain revenues were expected, how and why the visitors would be different compared to those of a common shopping centre, and if an economic-financial plan had been developed by Ernst&Young that could demonstrate the profitability and financial stability of the general project”

We didn’t understand many things…

“Yes, many. How Fico’s total revenues were divided. How long was it expected to take to reach full capacity? What were the expected rents? If specific research had been done on the repetitiveness of visits and their distribution throughout the week, what average receipt was hypothesized for this type of consumption and then how would transport be managed, given that in the area it is mainly of a private and given that on peak days 150-200,000 visitors were expected, what impact would 500,000 people have had on an area like the Pillar of Bologna. It was all unclear.”

Did you then run over him?

“Absolutely not!”

If they asked you now to intervene to save the project, as you have done with other cases, the most famous that of Bologna football, would you do it?

“No, no, I’m not getting involved”

How do you explain so much support in Bologna, for an idea that appeared to the naked eye to have considerable critical issues?

“They had to clear the land in the area, that’s all”

