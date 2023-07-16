The Recreational Park of Matehualain San Luis Potosiis a space to enjoy with the family, whether it is a weekend or on holiday; now has a Aquatic area with 100% free admission.

If you are looking for a space to cool off in these Summer Vacation, do not hesitate to travel to this destination that It has pools, slides and different areas to have fun.

The Municipal Government of Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, announced that this space will open every weekend (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from free form for families who want to visit and take a dip.

He area is suitable for children and adults, since it has a pool for children and a larger one for the fun of adults. In addition, it has a slide that leads to the children’s pool.

It has two pools for children and adults (Courtesy)

For the comfort of visitors, it has areas with showers, dressing rooms and restrooms for men and women each, as well as a terrace and dining area.

In the park you will find different recreational areas (Courtesy)

What else can you do in the Matehuala Recreational Park?

He Recreational Park of Matehuala, San Luis Potosí, it’s not just a Spa, but it has spaces for sports and physical activities.

Here you will find special walkers for people who want to go for a walk, jog or run and on their way, benches to sit down to rest and enjoy a snack.

Matehuala Recreational Park (Courtesy)

There are also fields for sports like basketball, soccer, among others; games for all ages and palapas to enjoy a relaxed afternoon with your family or partner.

It should be noted that this destination is Open from 07:00 a.m. daily, only the pools have access during the weekend, and the location is Nicolás Bravo 803, Colonia Paraíso in Matehuala.

Haven’t you taken a tour of Booking.com? Look in THIS LINK with your best offers