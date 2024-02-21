Yes, you heard it right: pop-up lights may return to the future street scene. We have Mazda to thank for that. Not only does the brand really want to put the Mazda Iconic SP into production, they also want to make the subtle folding headlights of the study model a reality. Ambitious plans from the Japanese brand…

The RX-7 was the inspiration for the design of the new Iconic SP, Masashi Nakayama explains to Top Gear. He is chief designer at Mazda. The sports car of yesteryear was full of small design details such as triangles that referred to the Wankel engine. These subtle references made you think, the designer believes. The designer wants to bring back these types of elements.

Toy car on the design table

Mazda wants to introduce folding lights not only to the Iconic SP, but also to other models. According to the designer, this is part of Mazda's 'future view'. The brand wants to design more with the heart, just like before. “Don't think logically, but with feeling,” the designer tells Top Gear. According to the designer, this design philosophy promotes 'happiness and joy' for the driver.

It is not known how Mazda plans to tackle the technical aspects of the folding headlights. Pedestrian safety requirements killed pop-up headlights, so Mazda must figure out a way to make pop-up headlights safe again. For example, they break off or snap inwards in the event of a collision. Or they have to tackle it like Ferrari at the Daytona.

The top view becomes important

When designing the Iconic SP, Mazda looked at how children see a toy car. That, as you may know from the kilometers on the car mat, is a top view. That's why the Mazda SP has wide fenders and a narrow waist. According to the chief designer, we will see this top view in future Mazda designs. With these thoughts in mind, Mazda would like to start working on the new SP.