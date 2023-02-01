2023 is a big year for the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The race celebrates its centenary, there are a lot of new rules plus Porsche, Ferrari and Peugeot are returning. What else do you want? Well, a NASCAR car with an old F1 champion maybe? Has been taken care of! Jenson Button will start at Le Mans on June 10 in a NASCAR Chevrolet Camaro.

“This is a complete surprise – I was on my way to Disneyland and took the wrong turn,” Button joked during the presentation of the four drivers for last weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours. “I’ve always seen myself as a racing driver. Now that I have finished my F1 career, I am looking for new challenges. This is certainly an exciting challenge,” says Button.

Button after his F1 career

After driving his last meters in F1, Button helped develop the Radford Type 62-2. In addition, he continued to race in various categories, including the 24 hours of Le Mans. In 2018 he participated, but was unable to reach the finish. For Button, therefore, finishing will be the goal for his participation in 2023.

Because there will be no victory for the NASCAR Camaro unless there is a scene that even the directors of Drive to Survive of will say: ‘No, that is too unbelievable’. By the way, Button races with Hendrick Motorsport’s NASCAR Camaro, but the car is registered on behalf of Garage 56. Under that banner, Nissan previously tried to participate in the DeltaWing.

The NASCAR Camaro that Button will race in the 24 Hours of Le Mans

Button will share his NASCAR car with former 24-hour race winner Mike Rockenfeller and 2015 LMGTE Pro class winner Jordan Taylor. Finally, seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson also joins. So you stand, with your one F1 championship. In any case, Button is very much looking forward to racing with his three colleagues.

“Before coming here I thought F1 was the highest possible, but Le Mans is such a special race. It’s such a great team event. We all have to work together to perform and get a result.’ The first job for the team is to adjust the oval to the circuit in France to convert. We advise them to start with the front and rear lighting. Those are still stickers…