Do you know the story of those who made a hole so big that they built a new city? Fico seems to have died before being reborn from his ashes. Are the engines for real estate speculation already turned on?





After the words of the former head of Unipol on Fico John Consort, “I did a study (in 2014, three years before the opening, ed.), numbers in hand I warned about the project. The failure was foreseeable”, pandemonium breaks out in Bologna.

“We invested in trust,” he explained to Il Resto del Carlino Valerio Veronesi, number one of the Bologna Chamber of Commerce.

Huh? What he said? Invested in trust? Not for economic reasons?

Veronesi: “Yes, there was a plan. A plan which, when examined in economic terms, has always shown difficulties. Form and substance, as I was saying, and it is from form that trust is generated.”

The declarations of the head of the Chamber of Commerce follow Farinetti’s announcement, in a program on Radio24closing of Fico and reopening with a new one project and name, ‘Gran Tour Italia’ and the interview on Italian Business by manager Giovanni Consorte who recalls how he had already predicted the flop in 2014. The “form” that Veronesi refers to is the solo announcement of the Eataly guru.

“The whole city is annoyed”, explains Veronesi, “as a representative of the economic world, it is impossible to remain silent: I rarely intervene, but this time silence would be a mistake”.

It’s still: “We want a call. We are talking about a thoroughbred entrepreneur who, among other things, has admitted a slip-up: we expect a phone call as soon as possible. Otherwise the economic community will continue not to feel involved in something for which it has also invested social capital. Well, in Bologna we are used to it differently…”.

In summary: the Bolognese companies that Veronesi talks about would have invested on trust, not on numbers, and Farinetti didn’t even give them a phone call to explain that he will close and reopen Fico with a new project.

At this point we don’t know whether to laugh or cry, whether the debt load is greater, given the millions burned, or the approximation. But we have to ask ourselves: is Farinetti worse, with his visions, or who gave him trust and money?

But at the catwalk of Farinetti with Gentiloni’s Pd government, the Pd mayor of Bologna Virginio Merola and all the local notables we have not heard that the investments were made on trust.

From tomorrow, with a vision, we will try to introduce ourselves to any Italian bank to see if they will give us a few million on their trust too. Or they don’t release them to us because We’re not part of the right circle?

“In Bologna things must be shared”, Matilde Madrid, Chief of Staff and delegate to the investees of the mayor of Bologna Matteo Lepore, also reminded the local newspaper. They didn’t like the solo exit of the national Oscar either.

But the unions are also arriving, CGIL, CISL, UIL, who announce: “We remain disconcerted by the communication method chosen by the entrepreneur Farinetti and by the presentation of an industrial plan, currently somewhat uncertain, which envisages a complete renovation just five years after the opening of the park”. Unions are worried about the demise of workers who they would be 55 and not the thousands announced by the PD brass bands at the opening of the project.

Who knows if soon there will be a tragedy underway and the city will need to be saved, chissa!

Do you know the story of those who made a hole so big that they built a new city? Do you know her? You’ve never heard it because it hasn’t been written yet, at least completely. It seems like a joke but, and we wrote it at the beginning, everything suggests that this could be the epilogue of the brilliant Disneyland of food desired by Oscar Farinetti, born in 2017 in Bologna: a beautiful real estate conversion of the area where Fico is located, for recover the failure and loss of money of the visionary project. That is, building a new little Bologna capable of filling the holes. And cThus a mega speculation becomes a rescue operation. At this point the applause can only follow!

