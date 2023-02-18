Instead of a new crossover with a nice navigation system, we are looking for a cool classic, the year of birth 1987 of an Autoblog reader!

In many cases we get requests that are in ‘the same spirit’. And then with the budget and requirements in mind, we look for the best car we can find. Then that person buys what he already had in mind and we move on to the next one.

But sometimes there are a few original applications in between. Anyway, if you have a few special requests that are really different: very much welcome! You can register the application here.

Cool classic from the year of birth 1987

In this case we had one from Mara. She has two brothers and both of them have something that Mara does not have: both have a car from the year they were born. That seemed like a great idea too. But yes, where to start? She is now married and has two children. Fortunately, there is a Nissan Qashqai for the private kilometers and her husband has a Hyundai Kona Electric. Both cars are not really fun, but above all sensible. And so a nice car must be added.

Mara has set her sights on a car from the year she was born. She just has no idea what to do. On the one hand, it should be really, really fun to drive, but it doesn’t have to be a tear monster. Above all, it should be a fun experience. And although it may be unusual, it does not have to be so obscure that parts cannot be found. In short, we are going to look for a cool car from her birth year: 1987!

You can read the wishes and requirements for an original classic from 1987 below:

Current/Past Cars: Nissan Qashqai and Hyundai Electric (both remain normal) Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 12,500 – 17,500, depending on the state Annual mileage: It will not be more than 5,000 kilometers Fuel Preference: Gasoline seems the most convenient to me Reason to purchase another car: I am looking for a car from my year of birth Family composition: 2 children and 2 adults Preferred Brands / Models: Sporty coupés, something you can have fun in. No-go brands / models: Pickups, SUVs and SUVs. Must be able to drive.

BMW 325i Coupe (E30)

€12,950

1987

200,000 km

There is a huge choice of BMWs. In principle, there is one that stands out if you are looking for a cool classic from the year 1987. As far as we are concerned, that is the 325i Coupé. Well, coupe, it’s a two-door sedan. But that doesn’t matter. With every generation of 3 Series it is said that the car has become too mature. Especially with the E36, the criticism was not unheard of (fanboys are constantly whining, is of all times). The 325 combines a few cool things. You have rear-wheel drive, a sporty tuned chassis, a divine six-in-line engine and a manual gearbox. Absolutely great.

Another advantage: parts, maintenance and possible upgrades can still be done, although the flush is rapidly becoming thinner. BMW does not have its parts supply as well organized as Mercedes-Benz does. It also looks very boring, it is not an original choice and perhaps more of a car that you respect than you fall in love with. A good alternative is the Alfa Romeo 75 with Busso V6.

Alfa Romeo Spider 2.0 L (115)

€16,960

1987

65,000 km

Ah, an Alfa Romeo! Of course, an Alfa Romeo! That’s the best thing there is when you’re looking for something that really makes you happy. In this case we would look at a 75 or a Spider, although a fast 33 is also not to be sneezed at. The driving experience of an Alfa Romeo Spider is more old-fashioned than you would suspect based on the year of manufacture. The basis of the car actually dates from the 1960s and you can notice that a bit.

Compared to a Mazda MX-5 (which transformed the market a little later) it was embarrassing at the time, but those shortcomings make the Alfa Spider even more fun. Experience and such. There are also enough fans of the model with the Spider and there are enough specialists who tinker with it. Speaking of tinkering, check out our Alfa Romeo Spider purchase advice here!

Cadillac Brougham

€12,900

1987

240,000 km

The opposite of the open Alfa Romeo is this Cadillac. But it is a fun and cool classic from the year of birth 1987. Because why does it always have to be sporty? And let’s be honest, the fast cars of that time are no longer very fast. Because what do you want to do with your classic? Nice touring, taking a trip now and then and cruising a bit. Americans are excellent at that. Sure, it’s very hopeless, but that hopelessness is what gives the Cadillac Brougham its charm.

Consumption is a bit on the high side, but does that matter? You are not going to drive 80,000 km a year with it. In terms of maintenance and parts, General Motors products are pretty good. In addition, there are quite a lot of USA specialists in the Netherlands. The LV2 engine is a modest ‘comfort V8’. That means that the 5-liter engine (actually an Oldsmobile engine) is good for 142 horsepower. And it doesn’t consume that much: it’s just a standard drinker.

Porsche 944 S

€13,950

1987

75,000 km

1987 was a transition year for the Porsche 944. The car would herald the final transition to the S2 model, the last 944s before the 968 came on the market. The 944 S has a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with not 160, but a whopping 190 hp. The chassis is the reason to buy the car, because that makes driving so much fun.

And yes, even more fun than an E30. The Porsche 944 was designed as a sports car, the BMW is a nice driving car with a fine engine. Parts and maintenance are very doable. There are various ‘transaxle’ Porsche specialists, companies that focus on the 924, 928, 944 and 968. Porsche also has the supply of parts for each other (at a price, of course).

Citroen 2CV Special

€12,950

1987

100,000 km

What’s the point of driving a fast or super luxury car? They take themselves way too seriously. And cars that take themselves seriously are like people who take themselves seriously. They are only funny if they don’t mean to be funny. What you want, besides a car from the year you were born, is a car that gives you a fun, unique experience. And that works best with a Citroën 2CV. The ugly duckling was once a common car on Dutch roads. Sjakie van Flodder had one! But nowadays you don’t see them ‘just like that’ in the wild anymore.

They are now classics that are well cared for. This is also reflected in the prices, because a good one is now more expensive than a new one cost at the time. What you can also do instead of a Duck is a Burton. That is in fact a restored (that means technically factory new) sports Duck! It doesn’t go fast or anything, but it does have a lot of charm and you have the greatest possible fun. Check this video from colleague @michel to see what it’s like to thread a duck!

Volvo 780C Bertone

€16,500

1987

155,000 km

Maybe you want something different. And then it does not have to be a successful alternative, but a special car. Because no matter how nice a Volvo 760 Estate is, it is a fairly boring station wagon that you used to see everywhere and, remarkably enough, still drives around. The Volvo 780 Coupé is a lot rarer. Unfortunately, gen V8 under the hood, as you might deduce from the name.

The 780 has the well-known PRV6 under the hood with about 165 hp. Enough to keep up with traffic. The car is not so much very beautiful, but intriguing. What is also nice is that it is a coupe that has no sporty pretensions in any way. It’s a droll boob, not a trained athlete. They are very reliable and Volvo parts are easy to find. And in the Netherlands there is a large fanatical fan base for older Volvos.

Mitsubishi Starion ESI-R

€20,000

1987

80,000 km

Finding a cool Japanese classic from the year of birth 1987 turned out to be quite difficult. The special Japanese cars were not sold much at the time. But luckily we found this Mitsubishi Starion Turbo ESI! Like the Mazda RX-7 and Nissan 300ZX, the Starion was something of a Porsche 944 competitor. And just like with the other Japanese, you got much more for your money with Mitsubishi.

Nowadays the roles are reversed, because a neat Starion just does 20 grand. That’s over budget, apologies for that. But this particular copy was particularly beautiful. The Starion has a 180 hp two-liter with old-school turbo. So one that really comes in later. Delicious! Also nice: rear-wheel drive. Less tasty: the supply of parts can really be a thing.

YOLO: Jaguar XJ-S

€12,950

1987

80,000 km

A Jaguar XJS is a special case. The car has the reputation of being very expensive to maintain, something that is also true. That V12 is particularly thirsty, especially given the modest performance. And then you also have to tinker with it regularly. Fortunately, there are still a few specialists in the Netherlands who can handle it. They are interesting in terms of prices, because where the also technically complex Porsche 928 increases in value, we do not see that with the XJS.

These are wonderfully refined battleships to drive. Our tip: go for a six-cylinder. A six-in-line also runs beautifully and also delivers quite a bit of oomph. It also saves considerably on costs. And secretly, a six-cylinder sends a lot more pleasantly, thanks to the lower weight in the nose. The price is very much based on the condition of the car: so don’t go for the cheapest one you can find!

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

