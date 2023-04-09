Hard numbers show it: cool cars such as roadsters and coupes are doomed.

You may have noticed if you are devoted to convertibles and coupés; the flush is thin these days. If you want an SUV or Crossover, you can go anywhere. But where every brand used to have something for enthusiasts, that is no longer the case. At Volkswagen, for example, we have now arrived at the Golf 8. But the last convertible was the Golf 6. And the Eos has also been discontinued for eight years.

Now Volkswagen still has the T-Roc convertible. But yes, that is a CUV. It is no different with other brands. Normal convertibles, let alone really sporty bleppers, are almost impossible to find. The times of the MR2, Celica, Scirocco, Manta, MGF, Spider, Barchetta and so on are over.

The reason for this is simple. The question has simply dried up. Also in markets where the sporty open car was once big, such as America. The website goodcarbadcar has mapped out the lowest-selling models of 2022. And what is the surprise (not): there are quite a lot of roadsters and coupés here.

The brand new Mercedes SL, for example, only sold 2,027 copies in America last year. The chimney can’t smoke from that. Fewer were sold than the Toyota Mirai. And that while hydrogen filling stations can only be found in California and Hawaii.

However, it could be (much) worse. The Hyundai Veloster N sold 1,920 times and the Infiniti Q60 coupe 1,846 times. Now these are Asian delicacies from which we do not expect miracles from our European perspective. In the Netherlands, both models are not sold at all due to lack of demand. However, both sell better in America than the BMW Z4. It was only sold 1,565 times in ‘Murica in 2022.

The Lexus LC sold 1,387 times, the Jaguar F-Type 1,366 times. The Audi TT coupe was only sold 461 times. Not even much more than the 299 copies that big brother R8 did. The Acura/Honda NSX sold 298 times. These are shockingly low numbers. All models mentioned are among the 25 least well-selling in America.

It is therefore not necessarily that people do not buy it because there is no supply, because then you would expect that the supply that is there will go very fast. No wonder then that manufacturers no longer invest hundreds of millions in a two-seater that no one buys. And that those who do still openly doubt whether it should be the last time. Also at BMW, the party is probably over soon. The current Z4 has been developed together with Toyota to reduce costs. But with numbers like this, there will be no successor.

That begs the question: Why has our taste suddenly changed so much? Is it the lack of electric roadsters/coupés? Do we suddenly no longer dare to show ourselves together in a car in which you are ‘for sale’? Or is something else going on? Let us know in the comments!

