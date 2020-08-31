Thermomix is ​​a deonym. So from a linguistic point of view, something like Tempo, Uhu, Labello, Edding, Knirps, Jeep or Pampers. That is why it is said again and again when a new multifunction kitchen machine with cooking function from Krups, Aldi, Kitchenaid, Lidl, Kenwood or, as is now the case, from Bosch comes onto the market: “They now also have a Thermomix.” But be careful! Just don’t write! Because Vorwerk is very sensitive in this regard and likes to send his lawyers out. The company that launched the Thermomix almost 50 years ago has registered the term. In the following, the new Cookit from Bosch is compared with the Thermomix from Vorwerk, which are both multifunctional kitchen machines with cooking and roasting functions.

To get to know each other, we first cooked with the Bosch product for a while. Then the cookit was packed up and taken to a long-time Thermomix fan. There it stood as a T5 in the kitchen, which is the predecessor of the current T6. Externally, the two Thermomixes hardly differ, only the screen has grown. In addition, functions such as thickening, cooking rice, sous-vide cooking or slow cooking have been added.