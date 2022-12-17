In the competition for Germany’s most inconspicuous top restaurant with the most peculiar history, the “Jante” in Hanover has the best chance of a top place. It is located on a busy and faceless main road next to a gas station and a somewhat neglected green area, was a public toilet in its former life and from the outside reminds every resident of Frankfurt of the water houses there, with the only difference that it is not surrounded by picturesque heavy alcoholics will. One would suspect everything behind this facade, except two Michelin stars and three red Gault Millau toques. Tony Hohlfeld is sure of the advantage of the element of surprise as soon as you step through his door and find yourself in a living room-like guest room with lots of warm wood and flickering candlelight, almost like in Wonderland – and from now on you are completely in the hands of the boss.

No lack of confidence

You don’t go to the “Jante” just to eat well, but to taste Tony Hohlfeld’s cuisine, which in its originality knows no compromises and in its unorthodoxy flouts all culinary conventions. You are greeted with a highly concentrated carrot confection made from thickened carrot juice, sorrel, hazelnut oil and carrot dust, which is followed by a sorrel roulade with corn cream filling on a thaler of dried and smoked paprika and a mushroom sandwich with herb mushrooms, shiitake and a cream of porcini mushroom flour. And even after these three amuse-bouches, which are as enigmatic as they are animating, you can be sure that a chef here follows his own path of taste more rigorously than almost any other German chef. The amazement is now complete and the curiosity about what is to come is as great as the question of where it will all end.



The cook and the sommelier: Tony Hohlfeld with his partner Mona Schrader in the kitchen of the “Jante”.

Image: Restaurant Jante



Only a chef who doesn’t have the slightest lack of self-confidence can start his menu with such charisma. That would never occur to Hohlfeld either, as he has enjoyed a lightning-fast career in fine dining. During his apprenticeship in a hotel at Hanover Airport, he learned little more than solid craftsmanship and quickly knew that he would only find happiness in top-class gastronomy. He went to see Hendrik Otto in the “Lorenz Adlon Dining Room” in Berlin’s Hotel Adlon. But here, too, the compromises and conventions that are unavoidable in a hotel restaurant, even with two Michelin stars, were still too big for him. That’s why in 2012, at the age of 23, he became his own chef de cuisine at “Ole Deele” in Burgwedel, where he could let off steam as he pleased, received a star a year later as the youngest chef in northern Germany, and opened his own house in 2015 with the “Jante”. promptly awarded another star and received his second in 2020 as a temporary crowning glory – it’s like everything Tony Hohlfeld touches turns to gold.