E.There is this summer 2021, often cool, with a lot of rain, with weather that is by far not just fun. And there are vegetables that look, mostly meadow green, often sun yellow, so innocently like summer that the sight of them puts you in a good mood. Particularly nice: Zucchini from domestic cultivation are available well into autumn and as an import product almost all year round; global trade has its good points.

Jacqueline Vogt Editor in the Rhein-Main-Zeitung, responsible for the Rhein-Main section of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

Zucchini make themselves useful in the ratatouille. In this Mediterranean dish, with aubergines, peppers and tomatoes, they contribute to an overall impression between pasty and crunchy, depending on how long the dish was on the stove. A tip to increase the delicacy: cook the vegetables individually, then put them together and let everything steep together.

Zucchini come into their own better than in ratatouille when they are allowed to play a leading role. Like so many other vegetables, heat works great, and the combination with oil. In other words; Fried, baked, or deep-fried zucchini are delicious.