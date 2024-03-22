I thought the citrus kosho was so special that I had to make it immediately. It takes some work, but once the jar is filled with citrus zest (from different citrus fruits), citrus juice, green peppers and salt, it is a matter of waiting two weeks for the fermentation result. It smelled wonderfully citrusy. I mixed two tablespoons of the kosho finished product with two tablespoons of olive oil and rubbed salmon steaks with it. I marinated the salmon in the refrigerator for two hours, let it come to room temperature and then cooked it in the oven at 200 degrees. I served the salmon with carrots roasted with harissa, butter, cumin and honey and crème fraîche mixed with kosho. The salmon had a wonderfully intense citrus flavor, soft, salty, and slightly spicy due to the green peppers, definitely worth repeating. Especially because the bottle of La Orphica, Seleccion Aurora, an aromatic white wine from the southern Spanish region of Yecla, matched it so perfectly.

