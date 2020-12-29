“The copper pot is actually always ready,” says Thomas Vilgis right at the beginning. The French cook Christine Ferber is to blame for Vilgis’ passion. She is one of the best confectioners, i.e. jam cooks, in the world. Vilgis came across one of her books “many years ago” and since then he swears by copper in the kitchen. “At that time I would never have dreamed that I would write a book about copper,” he says. He is predestined for the topic: Vilgis is a physicist and works at the Max Planck Institute for Polymer Research in Mainz. He conducts research in the field of molecular gastronomy and deals intensively with the physical processes involved in cooking. So he can underpin the almost magical properties that are ascribed to copper cookware with science. On top of that, he is also a passionate cook himself: “I stand in the kitchen almost every evening”. He is also a fan of the copper pots. So it fits that he wrote a book about copper in the kitchen together with Stephanie Arlt and Gabriele Hussenether. “Cooking in copper: material, recipes, enjoyment” is the simple title.

Full temperature control

The greatest advantage that copper has in the kitchen is its enormous ability to conduct heat. Water boils faster and if you take a reduced sauce or a stock from the stove, it does not cook again as with other metals, because the copper gives off the heat again quickly. You simply have full temperature control in the copper pot. That is probably one of the reasons why professional chefs swear by copper, says Vilgis. This makes it easier to adjust the perfect cooking point and aromas develop more beautifully. The French professional chefs in particular simply cannot do without copper. There is hardly a picture of Paul Bocuse in the kitchen without the copper shining in the background. There were no optical reasons for choosing copper: “The professionals cook a lot with gas, which is of course easy with copper,” says Thomas Vilgis, explaining the soft spot for the material. If in doubt, a copper pot can simply be placed a little next to the flame without the food burning in one place. The high thermal conductivity means that the pot remains evenly warm in all places.



“Cooking in Copper” by Thomas Vilgis and Stephanie Arlt has been published by Ars Vivendi Verlag.

Anyone reading Vilgis’ new book “Cooking in Copper” will notice that copper has almost magical properties. Jams turn out better in a copper pot, just like egg whites, they say. To explain how this works, Vilgis has to work as Phyisker: In the egg white there is a protein called ovotransferin, which has places where a copper ion can bind, he explains. When beating, this protein is brought out of its original spherical shape (it is literally knocked out of the shape) so that it becomes a long thread. This can then snake along between the air bubbles and the water bridges in the foam. In the uncoated copper bowl, copper ions now come into play and also form a chemical bond with the water. The copper acts like paste that reinforces the whole structure. The egg whites become more stable and last longer.