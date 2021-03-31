M.arc Feren Claude Biart lived a Caribbean dream. About five years ago he had fled to the Dominican Republic, where he and his wife led a relatively inconspicuous life in the coastal town of Boca Chica. Nobody seemed to have suspected that the 53-year-old Italian was a member of the criminal organization ‘Ndrangheta. Since 2014 the police have been looking for Biart, who is accused of trafficking cocaine in the Netherlands.

But his passion, the Italian cuisine, finally became the criminal’s undoing. With his wife, Biart produced cooking videos that he published on YouTube. His face could not be seen in the videos – but his eye-catching tattoos, which the investigators recognized.

Biart was arrested last week. A few days ago he was handed over to the Italian authorities, as Interpol announced.

The arrest of Biart is another blow to the ‘Ndrangheta, which Interpol classifies as one of the most powerful criminal organizations in the world and which, among other things, controls large parts of the smuggling of cocaine from Latin America to Europe.