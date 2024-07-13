Cooking technique | This is how to make perfectly soft scrambled eggs – the most important thing happens at the end of cooking

Cooking technique|A perfect scrambled egg crowns the summer breakfast. It’s not difficult to make once you learn the important basics – like when to remove the mixture from the stove.

When for a summer vacation morning, you need a particularly delicious breakfast, a silky soft scrambled egg is a good one to serve. Making one for a loved one is also a small act of love.

A perfect scrambled egg is silky smooth. As tools, you should choose a pot, a whisk and a heat-resistant arrow.

The egg mass ingredients are mixed well with a spiral mixer, but they are not foamed. It is also important that the stove is on medium heat and the mass is constantly being stirred briskly with a spoon until it reaches the bottom of the pot. When the omelette is still moist, take the pot off the stove, because the omelette will still cook for a while after that. This way the final result will be wonderfully fluffy.

Simple things are usually also functional: with scrambled eggs, crispy toast and fresh chives are enough. The combination is great.