Cooking technique | This is how to make perfectly soft scrambled eggs – the most important thing happens at the end of cooking

Cooking technique|A perfect scrambled egg crowns the summer breakfast. It’s not difficult to make once you learn the important basics – like when to remove the mixture from the stove.
When for a summer vacation morning, you need a particularly delicious breakfast, a silky soft scrambled egg is a good one to serve. Making one for a loved one is also a small act of love.
A perfect scrambled egg is silky smooth. As tools, you should choose a pot, a whisk and a heat-resistant arrow.
The egg mass ingredients are mixed well with a spiral mixer, but they are not foamed. It is also important that the stove is on medium heat and the mass is constantly being stirred briskly with a spoon until it reaches the bottom of the pot. When the omelette is still moist, take the pot off the stove, because the omelette will still cook for a while after that. This way the final result will be wonderfully fluffy.
Simple things are usually also functional: with scrambled eggs, crispy toast and fresh chives are enough. The combination is great.
Scrambled eggs
2 servings
Preparation time 15 minutes
4 eggs
2 tablespoons of whipped cream
1 teaspoon of finger salt
1 tablespoon of butter
8 cards of chives
1. First, chop the chives.
2. Crack the eggs into a bowl. Add cream and salt. Use a whisk to mix vigorously, but do not foam.
3. Heat the pot to medium heat. Add the butter and let it melt.
4. Pour the egg mixture into the pot. Mix gently along the base with a screw whisk. When the mixture starts to cook, switch to a spatula or spatula and mix faster.
5. When the mixture starts to stick together, the cocktail is ready. Spoon the coke into a serving dish or onto toast. Finish with chives.
Recipe: Riikka Väliahde / Gloria’s food & wine
