Cooking technique | Here’s how to make a great mushroom risotto, and it’s not difficult – the secret of the taste is in the onion and the herbs spun in the pan

The mushroom risotto can be finished with finely chopped chives and, if desired, a sprig of fresh thyme.

The sprigs of thyme visiting the frying pan as a companion to the butter spice up the delicious soup of early autumn.

From the frying pan a great aroma rises when a couple of sprigs of thyme are swirled into the melted butter. They bring excellent flavor to mushroom risotto, which is worth learning how to make. The situation is downright perfect if you happen to still find the mushrooms used for risotto in the forest.

Following the chef Anna Monto-Vartiainen recipe step by step, the risotto will definitely succeed. You just need to set aside some time for the preparation, because this dish requires patience.

“ Shallots are risotto’s best friends.

In the ingredient list shallots are mentioned, which, according to Monto-Vartiainen, are the best friends of risotto. They bring a hint of sweetness to the food. The salt comes from vegetable broth, normally salted butter and parmesan.

The perfect composition for risotto is created when the liquid is added little by little and allowed to absorb into the high-quality risotto rice.

In this recipe, the dishes are finished with chives, which add more flavor and decorate the dish. The risotto in the picture was made with funnel waffles, but it can also be made with other pan-ready forest mushrooms. The wine used for the risotto was non-alcoholic white wine.