Cooking technique | Here’s how to make a great mushroom risotto, and it’s not difficult – the secret of the taste is in the onion and the herbs spun in the pan

The sprigs of thyme visiting the frying pan as a companion to the butter spice up the delicious soup of early autumn.
From the frying pan a great aroma rises when a couple of sprigs of thyme are swirled into the melted butter. They bring excellent flavor to mushroom risotto, which is worth learning how to make. The situation is downright perfect if you happen to still find the mushrooms used for risotto in the forest.
Following the chef Anna Monto-Vartiainen recipe step by step, the risotto will definitely succeed. You just need to set aside some time for the preparation, because this dish requires patience.
Shallots are risotto’s best friends.
In the ingredient list shallots are mentioned, which, according to Monto-Vartiainen, are the best friends of risotto. They bring a hint of sweetness to the food. The salt comes from vegetable broth, normally salted butter and parmesan.
The perfect composition for risotto is created when the liquid is added little by little and allowed to absorb into the high-quality risotto rice.
In this recipe, the dishes are finished with chives, which add more flavor and decorate the dish. The risotto in the picture was made with funnel waffles, but it can also be made with other pan-ready forest mushrooms. The wine used for the risotto was non-alcoholic white wine.
Mushroom risotto
4 servings
Preparation time 30 minutes
200 g fresh or 5 dl dried funnel wafers
2 shallots
1–2 cloves of garlic
2 dl parmesan, finely grated
1 l vegetable broth
2 tablespoons of butter
1–2 fresh sprigs of thyme
3 dl risotto rice
2 dl white wine
black pepper
chives for garnish
1. If you are using dried mushrooms, start by soaking them in water for 15 minutes. Drain and squeeze out the liquid.
2. Peel and cut the shallots and garlic cloves into small pieces. Slice the mushrooms. Grate the parmesan cheese.
3. Boil the vegetable broth in a pot until hot.
4. Melt the butter in a pan. Add the thyme sprigs to the melted butter and swirl them in the pan. Add shallots and garlic. Saute them for a while.
5. Add the mushrooms and fry until their liquid has evaporated. Remove the thyme sprigs from the pan.
6. Add the rice and white wine and stir until the surface of the rice gets shiny and the white wine evaporates.
7. Add hot vegetable broth with a ladle gradually, stirring all the time. Add stock whenever the previous portion has been absorbed into the rice.
8. Cook the risotto, adding stock and stirring, for 15–20 minutes.
9. Stir in Parmesan and season with black pepper. Check the taste. Finish the risotto portions with chopped chives.
Instruction: Anna Monto-Vartiainen
