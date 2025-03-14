He used kitchen oil is ceasing to be a residue to have another useful and sustainable life thanks to the Circular economy. Your collection is allowing it to be treated in order to elaborate renewable fuels used in vehicles No need to make engine changes.

This is the objective of the initiative that has begun to launch Repsol through its service stations in Aragon. The mutylenegetic company has formed a network of 70 collection points In the Aragonese community of this used kitchen oil to perform sustainable management of This domestic residue that will become the raw material that, once treated, will be used to produce renewable fuelsin addition to facilitating that their customers can deposit them in a responsible manner.

In this way, progress will be made in collecting domestic cooking oil in which there are still low recovery rates, since around 180,000 tons of used oil each year in Spain are generated, but only less than 5% is collected.

Through these points It is expected to collect more than 10,000 liters of domestic cooking oil per year. With each of these liters, 0.9 liters of renewed fuel can be manufactured to be used in current vehicles and without making changes in the engine. Currently, Repsol counts In Aragon with 101 100% renewable Nexa diesel stations and the company’s forecast is to finish 2025 with a total of 112.

100% renewable Nexa diesel is produced from organic waste And, with current technology, it is possible to reduce Net Emissions of CO2 by up to 90% compared to the fuel of mineral origin that replaces the lower carbon intensity of the renewable fuel due to its organic origin.

This diesel has an exclusive formulation that optimizes the benefits and extends the motor’s life, in addition to being designed for all diesel engines. Currently, Repsol supplies Diesel Nexa 100% renewable in more than 900 service stations of which 101 are in Aragon.

The renewable management of this oil will thus result in positively in the environment and also Repsol customers can benefit. All those Waylet users will have a 30 cents per liter of used cooking oil For next refueling, electric recharge or for the acquisition of other products at any of the company’s service stations.

In the project, in addition, the Recikla collaborationAragonese without profit formed mostly by people with disabilities, employs 30 professionals, who will be responsible for the collection and management of the used oil deposited in the Repsol service stations in the Aragonese community. This entity has the certification under the ISCC EU scheme with which the traceability and sustainability of the residue is guaranteed.

The project also adds to this project Zoilo Ríos Group with its Los Ibones service stationwhich is built with criteria of energy efficiency, environmental sustainability, universal accessibility and comfort of workers and in which, in addition, new energies are incorporated and is even prepared to add others such as hydrogen.

In addition, Grupo Zoilo Ríos had already been collaborating with Reikla for more than 10 years in the collection of used oil that, now, with Repsol will be used for the production of renewable fuel. In this project, Repsol also has the collaboration of the Department of Environment and Tourism of the Government of Aragon through a protocol for the development of the circular economy in the Aragonese territory.

However, Aragon is not the only autonomy in which Repsol is carrying out this circular economy initiative, which It has already been launched in Madrid, Galicia and Castilla-La Manchaadding more than 500 stations throughout Spain. The objective is to reach 1,500 in the national territory at the end of the year.