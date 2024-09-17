Cooking | Nikkis, with which the composition of the “boring” and “tasteless” raw material changes completely

Cooking|Tofu doesn’t have to be a rubbery cube. It can also be grated, planed, fried in oil or seasoned like an egg.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Tofu can be prepared in many different ways. By grating the tofu, you get a texture similar to pulled pork. Tofu slaw is an easy addition to bread. The tofu stew resembles a traditional scrambled egg.

Cardboard tasteful, boring and tasteless – among other things, I have heard such characterizations about tofu over the years.

However, in my own cooking, solid tofu is a standard product, because by seasoning and preparing tofu in different ways, you can adapt it to many different dishes, from salmon-free salmon soup to pad thai.

Tofu does not always have to be cut into cubes and fried in a pan, but it can be crushed, grated or sliced, for example. You can make it greasy and crispy or you can use it straight from the package – and everything in between.

In this article, there are three different ways to prepare firm tofu, which you should try the next time you grab a package of tofu from the grocery store.

1. Grating

By grating and frying the tofu, you get a texture similar to pulled pork.

You can use pre-marinated tofu for this or you can season the tofu yourself.

You can grate a piece of tofu with the coarsest blade of a traditional cone grater.

The finished pressed tofu has a suitable mouthfeel and crispness.

Before grating, the tofu is dried. Tofu should be cut into three parts, for example, so that it dries faster. The tofu is wrapped in a clean kitchen towel or a few pieces of paper towels and left to dry under a weight for about 20 minutes.

If you marinate the tofu yourself, you can prepare the marinade while the tofu dries.

Dried tofu is grated, for example, with the rough blade of a traditional cone grater. After grating, the tofu is mixed with either a self-made marinade or a splash of oil, after which it is spread in a baking dish.

The pressed tofu is baked on the middle level of the oven at 225 degrees for about 20 minutes. You should stir the tofu once during frying. If you want the pressed tofu to be even more crispy, you can fry it for a couple more minutes in a pan with, for example, vegetables.

2. As slices for bread

Have you ever thought that tofu could be sliced ​​like cheese?

The tofu salad easily adds a little more flavor and protein to the bread.

From the tofu piece, you can use a cheese grater to cut thin slices on top of the bread.

Tofu slaw tastes especially good with dark bread and vegetables.

The best suited for this are marinated tofus, which already have their own flavor. Marinated tofu can be sliced ​​with a cheese grater directly from the package on top of the bread.

If you want, you can also marinate the tofu slice yourself and fry it, but smoked tofu, for example, works great as a cold cut without frying it.

3. Tofu stew

Tofu kokkeli is a stir-fry similar to traditional scrambled eggs, which is great as a side dish or on top of bread. When you add a touch of kala namak salt, i.e. black salt, to the tofu mix, you get an egg-like aroma.

Tofu stew is prepared quickly from tofu, oat cream, onion and spices.

An easy tofu stew can be prepared, for example, as a topping on breakfast bread.

Tofu stew is made from torn tofu, which is fried with onion and spices in a pan. The yellow color is achieved with turmeric and paprika powder, and the texture is softer by adding oat cream at the end of baking.

You can finish the cocktail with, for example, chopped chives or basil.