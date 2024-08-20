Cooking | Everyday cooking should start with cleaning the fridge, says the expert

Cooking|Getting back into your cooking routine should be made easier by looking in the fridge and relying on your favorite dishes, advises food writer Meri-Tuuli Väntsi.

Summer after that, returning to everyday cooking can feel awkward at first. In the summer, you may have traveled, eaten snacks and resorted to more food. Now, however, there is a return to everyday routines.

How to find the joy of everyday cooking after the summer?

Food writer and entrepreneur Meri-Tuuli Väntsi start the transition to everyday life from a clean refrigerator.

“Cleaning the fridge and defrosting the freezer is a good place to start. Our plan is to empty the fridge, wash it completely and see what’s in there,” says Väntsi.

Food writer Meri-Tuuli Väntsi.

In the middle of the cleaning operation, it is also necessary to map what is missing from the freezer compartments and the refrigerator and to throw away any out-of-date products.

Cleaning creates, as it were, a clean table on which to start, Väntsi says.

Home cooking According to Väntsi, the cornerstones include good storage boxes.

“Now that you eat at home every day, it’s especially important not to forget leftovers in the fridge. From the glass box, you can immediately see what’s inside.”

With masking tape, you can also mark the day the food was prepared on the lid, Väntsi advises. The method is familiar from restaurant kitchens, but also works at home.

“In the middle of everyday life, it can be difficult to remember whether the pasta bolognese was made on Tuesday or on Wednesday of the previous week,” says Väntsi.

You should also throw away all storage boxes of different pairs.

“If the lid of the box hasn’t arrived in eight years, it’s unlikely that it will now either.”

Cooking on the other hand, you should start with your own favorite foods, familiar and easy recipes, says Väntsi. The tip makes it easier to get back into cooking, but is also suitable for novice home cooks.

“My rule of thumb is to think about your favorite dishes, be it chili con carne, pasta carbonara or others, and learn to make them first.”

You should make your favorite dishes ten times at first, and only then move on to looking for inspiration, for example by looking through magazines, Väntsi says.

“Such basic recipes, for example nakki sauce, teach quite a lot of things that are good to know in cooking, such as cooking an onion or making a soup. You can go really far with them.”

“ “I’ve never really understood the need to go crazy in everyday life.”

I cranked the fourth tip is to trust your own way of doing things and go the easier way.

“I’ve never really understood the need to go crazy in everyday life. We have basic dishes in rotation for less than ten. I prefer to do things a little below the bar,” he says.

You should also act according to what is natural for you when shopping for food. Some people like to plan the week’s meals in advance and do larger food purchases at once.

Väntsi and his family do not represent this type of person. They go to the grocery store many times a week.

“I don’t like to buy a big trolley of food all at once and stick to what I’ve thought of on Sunday for a particular day.”

“So it’s good to trust your own style of doing things,” he sums up.