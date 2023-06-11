In the final stages of the Future Games Show 2023 there was also room for Cookie Cuttersthe metroidvania made by Subcult Joint. A new one was presented for the occasion gameplay trailers which you can view in the player below.

Furthermore, the exit period, set for thesummer 2023 on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Cookie Cutter is an action-packed metroidvania described as an experience techno-pop-punk set in a dystopian world. In the role of Cherry, a gynoid born from the combination of cutting-edge technology and a human soul, we will have to face levels full of traps and deadly enemies with the aim of saving the beloved Dr. Shinji Fallon.

To do this we will be able to rely on the fighting skills of the character, who certainly isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty to achieve his goal, which we will be able to enhance by unlocking new powerswhich will also come in handy for exploring previously inaccessible areas.