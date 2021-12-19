Orteil, developer of Cookie Clicker, added support for mod to your game on the Valve platform, via Steam Workshop. From now on, fans can freely create mods to customize the game.

Orteil states: “This should be the latest ‘technical’ update focused specifically on Steam features. Future updates will focus on new content and new gameplay features.” Cookie Clicker still has a lot of content in front of it, then.

Cookie Clicker

Orteil uses, like mod example for Cookie Clicker, a modification that adds Pilk to the game. Pilk, if you don’t know it, is the mix of Pepsi and milk (“milk”, therefore P-ilk). Then there are other mods, such as Horticookie which makes some minigames less boring. Other mods add entire original minigames, such as one that allows you to play Blackjack to win cookies.

Obviously this is only the beginning and we expect technical mods that support, for example, ultrawide monitors, but also goliardic mods: we would be surprised if the Thomas Train did not appear somewhere.

Tell us, do you play Cookie Clicker?