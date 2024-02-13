MYou can think whatever you want about Tim Raue. For some, the Berlin star chef is a show-off, for others a proletarian. Still others criticize his constant presence on television, but some colleagues are probably especially jealous of him. On the other hand, the forty-nine-year-old has a loyal fan base and, in addition to the two Michelin stars awarded to the restaurant named after him in Berlin, has had a remarkably successful career, having received awards, developed numerous restaurant concepts and opened various restaurants. But no matter how you judge him, there is no question that the man can cook incredibly well and produces ideas on an assembly line with enviable aplomb.

The most recent example of his remarkable productivity is the volume “Herr Raue travels” published by Callwey Verlag. The book, which is more than 300 pages thick, is in a sense the quintessence of the television series of the same name, which is now in its third season on Magenta TV. In it, the chef travels to new cities – from Tokyo to Warsaw, from New Orleans to Singapore, from Istanbul to Havana – and introduces viewers to the culinary specialties of his travel destinations. It's entertaining and educational, it just suffers a little from the fact that there are practically no shots in the episodes without “Mr. Raue” and the whole thing turns into an uninhibited one-man show.