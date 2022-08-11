The video game proposes to cross a post-apocalyptic United States delivering food.

The Epic Games Store has enabled a few minutes ago to download the free game of the week, which is none other than Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, the third installment of a series of quite successful in its field that proposes to the players to cook and to serve the best dishes but with a small nuance: it will do it in an apocalyptic world.

Hit the road in this gigantic sequel to the million-selling series, Cook, Serve, Delicious!, as you travel far and wide across the United States to take part in the Iron Cook Foodtruck Championships with your trusty fucking robots, Whisk. and Clever”, the video game is presented through its purchase card.

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! It arrived in stores on October 14, 2020, since then adding quite positive reviews among the press and the public, which define it as a really ruthless and strategic cooking and management video game. Out of promotion we can find the adventure at a price of 16.79 euros.

As always, users will have a week to add the management and cooking proposal to their Fortnite parent store library. Once this time has elapsed, and around this same time, the batch of bombastic boxer content from Rumbleverse will be released, the new battle-royale fighting proposal signed by Iron Galaxy Studios under the edition of Epic Games itself.

More about: Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!, Vertigo Gaming Inc., Free Games, and the Epic Games Store.