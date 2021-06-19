Fumbling with pans, sharpening of the knives, butter melts in the pan. In The last Supper is the listener at chef and sausage maker Samuel Levie. In his kitchen he receives a ‘culinary friend’ for a good conversation because “Stirring in a pan with a glass of wine in hand, you get to know your friends really well.” Culinary journalist Hiske Versprille and chefs Jonnie Boer and Joris Bijdendijk, together with Levie, cook a special dish for them.

Comedian Howard Komproe and Levie make his mother’s Surinamese chicken with rice and beans. The secret of Surinamese cuisine? Komproe: “Garlic, onion, tomato. Creole women on the plantations were not given the space to do their shopping. They just had to make do with what was there.”

culinary 12 episodes of 30 minutes Day and Night Media

Newsletter

NRC The Podcast Club A look at our podcast kitchen and the best listening tips from NRC and others.

A version of this article also appeared in NRC Handelsblad on 19 June 2021