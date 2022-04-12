“Cook and Shut Up”



Dusseldorf NFL star Cam Newton has once again caused sexism trouble. In a podcast he spoke about how women should behave towards men. It is not the first time that the 32-year-old has made outrageous statements.







Cam Newton has long been considered one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. In 2015, he led the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl with outstanding performances and was voted MVP of the season. The Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos in the Super Bowl. And things went downhill for Newton too. Also due to injuries, he never found his old form again.

After leaving Carolina, the New England Patriots signed him. But he couldn’t convince the Patriots either. After a good start, his time with the former champion was a single misunderstanding. For the 2021 season, Newton returned to the Panthers. Without success.

The free agent once again caused a stir away from the football field. On the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Newton spoke to Gille Da Kid & Wallo about how he thinks women should behave towards men. His father was “a perfect example” of what a man was in his life, Newton said: “My parents have been together for 36, 37 years – and that’s a great thing.”







He grew up in a three-parent household. “My mother, my father and my grandmother,” Newton explained. He therefore knows “what a woman is”. According to Newton, a woman should mind her own business, but still know “how to respond to a man’s needs.” This includes cooking, she also needs to know when to be quiet and “to give the man guidance to leave.”

Newton had already caused trouble in 2017 with an outrageous statement to a journalist. When Jourdan Rodrigue asked the then- Carolina Panthers quarterback a question about receiver trajectories at a press conference, Newton remarked smugly, “It’s funny to hear women talk about trajectories. This is funny.”

Unlike Newton, Rodrigue wasn’t amused at all, tweeting: “I don’t think it’s funny when women talk about routes. I think that’s my job.” She was “dismayed” by his response, which not only belittled her, “but countless other women who have done the same job before me and with me,” Rodrigue said.

Only after “careful consideration” did Newton apologize to Rodrigue. He now understands “that my choice of words was extremely disrespectful towards women. That was not my intention. If you’re someone who was offended by this, I sincerely apologize,” Newton said in a video message. “The fact that I’ve already lost numerous sponsors and fans during this incident made me realize that I’m the one being laughed at. I’ve learned a valuable lesson.” Newton hopes “that the young people who see this learn something from it too. don’t be like me Be better than me.”

Newton doesn’t seem to have learned much since his apology.

