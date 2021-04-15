Diego Gallegos, from the Sollo restaurant in Fuengirola, prepares meals on request at 125 euros per person.

Dressed in his crockery, pans and knives, chef Álvaro Arbeloa has toured half a dozen houses in La Zagaleta, a luxury residential complex on the outskirts of Marbella, so far this year. He has not done it alone. He is always accompanied by a team of cooks from his restaurant, Ta-kumi. On some occasions, the group is joined by waiters and even a sommelier, depending on what the person who hires them requires. Home delivery services in one of the most exclusive urbanizations in Europe have allowed it to economically underpin the first quarter of 2021. “Marbella is another world,” says Arbeloa. Their service costs at least 140 euros per person. “From there, whatever you want,” adds Juan Sánchez, head of the establishment’s management. Like them, many other renowned restaurants, including those with Michelin stars in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona or Ibiza, have found in the kitchen in other people’s homes a nail to hold on to in the face of the economic crisis derived from the health service. Reinvent yourself or die.

Home cooking has always existed, only now some of the best names in Spanish stoves have jumped on the bandwagon to pay the bills. “It is a time when it can help billing and the sector survives,” says Iñaki Gorostiaga, director of the Barcelona School of Hospitality (Eshob). Many of the restaurateurs consulted explain that their clientele misses going out to lunch or dinner. Therefore, whoever can afford it, gets rid of the bug by hiring this service, which also allows them to forget about the clock and the curfew. That the demand is higher in places like the Costa del Sol or the Balearic Islands is no coincidence. “The service is expensive, but in these places the purchasing power is higher”, emphasizes Gorostiaga. Half a dozen dinners at the homes of good clients can save the month. And the teams are happy because, sometimes, the tips exceed 1,000 euros. And it is a service that works for chefs with Michelin stars as well as for more unknown ones. “We are better than ever, doubling even precovid numbers,” adds Galder Kabiketa, head of the Take a Chef platform, where private chefs can be hired.

Maximum privacy

Ta-kumi’s team has become accustomed to visiting multi-million euro villas, displaying their produce, and cooking for wealthy families, usually foreigners. They do it after undergoing a PCR test during the day, working with maximum privacy – the service barely makes their presence known, the mobiles disappear and no one intervenes in the diners’ conversations – and using only the ceramic hob and oven for their nigiris, tatakis or gyozas. When finished, they leave the kitchen as if no one had passed by. What they used to do on a very specific basis – Cristiano Ronaldo, for example, hired them in the summer of 2018 – has now multiplied with restrictions. “There are weeks in which we have worked like this daily or even twice a day: lunch in one house and dinner in another,” says Sánchez.

“It is a great complement to billing, so that the company survives and the employees can maintain purchasing power,” underlines Marcos Granda, who has two Michelin stars in Skina (Marbella) and one in Clos (Madrid). In recent months, he has also frequented La Zagaleta or Sotogrande, where he goes with his team – with coronavirus tests before entering the homes – and his crockery, napkins, flowers and even the doll of the tire brand. It offers two menus at 175 and 250 euros per person, although the bill sometimes rises to 500 or 600 euros when the customer requests certain wines. “There is a lot of purchasing power on the coast and it shows,” says Granda, happy “to be able to bring a two-star experience to people’s homes”. He has cooked in flats, but also in huge homes with kitchens larger than his restaurant. Granda also offers the service in Madrid and is already working on expanding the business line to events after partnering with Alejandra Catering: her new company is called Comoskina and she already has two weddings scheduled for the end of the year.

“These are times when we have to adapt and reinvent ourselves,” adds Elisa Hernández, head of the dining room at Es Tragón, the only restaurant with a Michelin star in Ibiza. Given the complex situation, this summer they will begin to offer private dinners on yachts and villas under the direction of their chef, Álvaro Sanz. An exclusive service that also allows you to interact with the cook. The relationship is much more intimate and direct than in the restaurant, helping customer loyalty. “People like to see the chef in their kitchen, live that experience and tell it,” says Diego Gallegos, led by Sollo, located in Fuengirola and with a Michelin star. “Before to get me out of the kitchen it took a fortune, but in this situation it is different, and although the margins are not very high, they always add up,” he emphasizes. Its website offers the service at a price of 125 euros per person and for a maximum of six. Birthdays, anniversaries or special celebrations for couples are some of his most common jobs and in which he displays a menu based on fish such as tilapia, tench or piranha, which he himself produces in culture ponds. The Michelin guide, for this work, gave him one of the new sustainability awards.

The Brazilian chef based in Fuengirola warns, yes, that it is very likely that this formula will survive only during the pandemic. “When the restaurants are full again, it will not be profitable to go out to homes,” he says. That is why he says that whoever wants to hire these services “has to take advantage now.” Either from a luxury villa on the Costa del Sol, a yacht in Ibiza or a flat in Madrid.