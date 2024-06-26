Seven people were massacred this Tuesday night on the outskirts of Medellinafter a armed attack in what is the second most important city in Colombia.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. in the municipality of Rionegro, reported Colonel Carlos Andrés Martrínez Romero, commander of the Antioquia Department Police.

According to the report, at least 10 heavily armed individuals arrived at the home in Cabeceras and carried out the massacre.. The police offer a reward of 12 thousand dollars to anyone who provides information that could help in the capture of those responsible.

Military deployed a “padlock plan in the municipalities surrounding Cabeceras in order to locate those who carried out this violent act,” indicated the seventh division of the army, on the social network X.

The identity of those murdered has not been released; it is known that the armed men fled in a convoy of several trucks and motorcycles. At the crime scene, forensics collected evidence in the rain on still unpaved streets.

“I have convened a security council to stop this wave of violence,” added the president.

So far this year, authorities have arrested several drug trafficking bosses in Rionegro and its surroundings.

Several drug gangs have a presence in the region, including the Clan del Golfo, the most powerful in the country, according to the independent organization Mesa de Derechos Humanos del Oriente de Antioquia.