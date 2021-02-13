The office of the President of Ukraine said, commenting on a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) convened on February 19, that threats to national security require mandatory tough decisions within the framework of the law.

We will remind, the head of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky previously announced that it is necessary to convene a meeting of the NSDC on February 19. It is planned to discuss a set of issues, some of which will be considered behind closed doors.

Telegram of the office’s press service says that society should see the state, which absolutely knows modern risks and knows how to respond to them professionally and quickly.

The office also noted that fulfillment of the president’s constitutional duty to ensure the national security of the state is an absolute priority for the Ukrainian leader. It is emphasized that the decisions that are made as a result of the collegial work of the National Security and Defense Council always correspond to the interests of Ukraine.

Earlier, the deputy of the Verkhovna Rada, Yuriy Boyko, expressed the opinion that the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not want to buy the Sputnik V vaccine due to the fact that he is afraid of rapprochement with the Russian Federation.