“We have irrefutable data on infectious diseases, such as influenza, pneumococcus and Herpes zoster: they can be very dangerous for the elderly and especially for frail subjects. Vaccines exist, they are effective and we just have to do a great job: conconvincing those directly involved, but also doctors, to increase coverage as much as possible“. So at Adnkronos Salute Carlo Signorelli, Professor of Hygiene and Public Health at the Vita-Salute San Raffaele University in Milan and President of the National Technical Advisory Group on Vaccinationson the sidelines of the meeting ‘Investing in the future: vaccine prevention as a driving force for health, well-being and sustainability’, which took place today in Rome at the Ministry of Health.

“Vaccination is important in many respects – he reiterated Roberta Siliquini, president of the Italian Society of Hygiene, Preventive Medicine and Public Health (Siti) – Above all, for the individual protection of preventable diseases, such as flu and pneumonia from which people die, and because by vaccinating you actually save the National Health Service. Hospitalization and even expensive treatments are reduced thanks to the tools we have and which are extremely effective and safe”. To achieve this goal, according to the expert “it is necessary for the system to provide these communications on vaccinations. And it shouldn’t be just one subject appointed to transfer the communication, but the entire NHS must contribute with institutional campaigns, but above all through general practitioners and clinicians who treat patients for even very serious pathologies. The system must envelop and involve citizens in the search for prevention that increases the quality of life”.