The activist for the rights of exiles Cédric Herrou was sentenced, this February 23, for public insult to the deputy LR Éric Ciotti. In June 2018, when the humanitarian ship theAquarius was struggling to reach European coasts, the elected official called on CNews to send boats of this type back to Libya. “I have found the biggest French pig that welcomes all the misery in the world! »Cédric Herrou reacted in a pun on Twitter, before adding, the next day, that the deputy “Would say in 1940 let’s put them in the gas chambers“. The target of the tweets had lodged a complaint for public insult and defamation and had lost at first instance before the Criminal Court of Grasse. It was ultimately the Aix-en-Provence Court of Appeal that ruled against the activist. “Cédric Herrou had reacted to a much more serious and perfectly unworthy provocation on the part of Eric Ciotti “,commented his lawyer.