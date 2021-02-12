Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance ordered a man to pay the chairman of the board of directors of a company of 10 thousand dirhams to complete the compensation of 20 thousand dirhams decided in a criminal case, as compensation for the material and moral damages he suffered after defaming him and defaming him through an audio recording on WhatsApp, which made him subject Punishment and contempt by others.

The company’s board chairman had filed a civil lawsuit demanding that the defendant be obligated to indemnify him with an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in material, moral and moral compensation, indicating that the defendant insulted him by phone, and that he had filed a criminal case in which the defendant was convicted by a final judgment and fined 6,000 dirhams with Require him to pay penal fees, and pay him 20,000 dirhams as a civil compensation.

The plaintiff asserted that he was severely damaged financially by appointing a lawyer, expenses of 70 thousand dirhams and civil prosecution fees of 2550 dirhams, and he was also damaged morally by making him the object of contempt and insult in front of his family and friends, and he lost the confidence of his employees towards him, as he works as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of two companies.

In the merits of the ruling, the court confirmed that the defendant was referred to the criminal trial for insulting the plaintiff for what made him subject to punishment and contempt by others using an information network, by sending an audio clip via WhatsApp, in which he accused the victim of being the mastermind of one of the fugitives after he seized Bank money and the assets of a company and its smuggling abroad, noting that the report of the Center for Forensic and Electronic Sciences by examining the accused’s phones found finding a conversation between the accused and another person, where he sent the audio recording and it was sent to several people, and by asking the expert, the crime analyst confirmed that he had not found out Hacked my accused phone.

The court affirmed that the plaintiff had suffered material and moral damages, as he had been struck by the fact that the phrases in the letter were dishonorable to his consideration, and that they would make him disrespectful to others, as well as material damage to him due to his financial position and the assignment of a lawyer, who is a person of his position, and this has affected him. In his honor and dignity.

The court decided to compensate the plaintiff with 30 thousand dirhams, noting that the material damage and what he paid by appointing a lawyer to stand upon his generosity in his agreement with the lawyer, and decided to oblige the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 10 thousand dirhams to complete the temporary compensation issued by the criminal court, and obligated the defendant to pay fees and expenses.

– The plaintiff suffered material and moral damages … and the message’s expressions were misleading for him.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

