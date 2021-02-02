Russian opponent Alexeï Navalny was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Tuesday, February 2, for violating his judicial control. Many countries are calling for his release and his supporters are calling for demonstrations in Moscow. “There is a very strong indignation because justice in Russia is a word that no longer has much meaning”, Galia Ackerman, historian, specialist in Russia and the post-Soviet space, explained Tuesday on franceinfo.

franceinfo: How do you interpret the court decision?

Galia Ackerman: The Russian regime has apparently decided to follow the Belarusian path. For several months there the opposition has been dispersed, tortured, arrested, and put in prison. The dimensions of this repression in Russia, if we count the two weekends plus the arrests today, represent 10,000 people arrested. This has never happened in the history of post-Communist Russia.

The protesters know they are going to be arrested. Why are they still taking to the streets?

There is a very strong indignation because justice in Russia has long been a word that no longer makes much sense because there are a lot of politically motivated accusations that resemble the trials of the worst eras of Soviet power. When people take to the streets, they repeat the slogans: “Thief Putin”, “Freedom”, “Down with the Tsar”, “Release the” political prisoners.

What does Vladimir Putin reproach Alexeï Navalny for?

Vladimir Putin was personally hurt by Navalny’s film which laid out the story of the construction of a sumptuous palace by the Black Sea whose formal owner is not Putin, but which was built under the aegis of the presidential administration thanks to donations from the oligarch friends of Vladimir Putin.

“Alexei Navalny showed the mechanism of corruption that penetrates the Russian state from the top and at all levels.” Galia ackerman to franceinfo

Vladimir Poutine appoints relatives to very important positions, allows them to get rich and then his rich friends pay a kind of rebate and serve as his wallet. It is the most important denunciation since the exercise of power by Putin. This video has been viewed 106 million times. Now all the forces of the regime are launched to neutralize Navalny, keep him in prison, and put an end to all protests.