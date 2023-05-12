The Abu Dhabi Court for Family, Civil and Administrative Cases ordered a young man to pay a girl 2,000 dirhams as compensation for hacking her accounts on social media, changing her password and seizing her.

In the details, a girl filed a lawsuit against a young man, in which she demanded that he compel him to pay her an amount of 100 thousand dirhams in compensation for material, moral and moral damage, with interest at the rate of 12%, and obligate him to fees and expenses and in exchange for legal fees, noting that he hacked her e-mail and her accounts on websites. Social communication, and he changed the secret numbers and obtained them, and he was criminally convicted, while the defendant submitted a memorandum requesting the dismissal of the lawsuit.

For its part, the court indicated in the reasons for its ruling that the plaintiff had previously filed a complaint before the competent authorities against the defendant, in respect of which she was referred to the criminal trial on charges of hacking the websites of the victim (the plaintiff), changing her secret numbers, and obtaining them without her permission, and then the court proves a mistake. The defendant by virtue of a final judgment and became the possessor of the authenticity.

Regarding the request for compensation for moral and material damages, the court indicated that it is decided, according to the Civil Transactions Law, that every damage to a third party obliges its perpetrator to guarantee, and that moral harm is everything that affects dignity, feeling or honor, including psychological pain, pointing out that the constant is from The penal verdict is that the defendant hacked the plaintiff’s websites, changed her passwords, and obtained them without her permission.

As a result, the damages resulted in depriving her of her electronic accounts, in addition to the sadness and heartbreak that befell her.

The court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 2000 dirhams, and obligated him to pay fees and expenses.